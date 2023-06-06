NXT star challenges Seth Rollins to a World Heavyweight Championship match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker issued a challenged to Seth Rollins at the end of Tuesday’s NXT television show. Breakker stood in the NXT parking lot and challenged Rollins to come to NXT and defend the World Heavyweight Championship against him.

Powell’s POV: The segment closed the show and the challenge did not include a date. NXT’s next premium live event will be held on July 30 in Cedar Park, Texas. Rollins is advertised for a WWE Supershow event the same night in Coral Gables, Florida. So unless Rollins is pulled from the live event, it looks like he will face Breakker on NXT television.