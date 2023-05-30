5/30 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne in a weaponized steel cage match, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes appears, the reveal of the masked attacker, new NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton holds a “Tiffybration”

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live May 30, 2023 on USA Network

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer. Vic sent the show to a hype package for the show-opening Weaponized Cage Match…

The show cut back to the ring where there were weapons set up in the steal cage…

Gigi Dolin was making her entrance. She was jumped in the middle of her match by Jacy Jayne who womanhandled her all over ringside. At one point, Jacy was smashing the cage door on Gigi several times. The bel ran once both women were in the ring…

1. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne in a Weaponized Cage Match. Jacy started the match by lashing Gigi in the back several times with a leather strap. Gigi recovered and hit Jacy with a trash can lid. Gigi hit Jacy with a spinning hook kick. Gigi got the leather strap and gave Jacy several lashes. Gigi put Jacy in a trash can and kicked it several times. Gigi also dropkicked the can into Jacy.

Gigi choked Jacy with the leather strap. Gigi grabbed an orange bat with rose “thorns” supposedly on it. Gigi pressured Jacy’s face with it. Jacy recovered, ducked a bat shot and gave Gigi a spinebuster on a trash can. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]