WWE Raw rating for the brand’s final show before WWE Night of Champions

WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.638 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.716 million average. Raw delivered a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.58 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.720 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.692 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.501 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, fifth, and seventh respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The May 23, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.732 million viewers and a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic.