ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for Thursday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Serpentico in a Proving Ground match

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Promise Braxton in a Proving Ground match

-Samoa Joe and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Willie Mack and Ninja Mack

-Dream Girl Ellie vs. Mercedes Martinez

-Marcus Kross, Vary Morales, and LSG vs. Vincent, Dutch, and Stu Grayson

-Mark Briscoe vs. JD Drake

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Slim J

-Rocky Romero vs. Titus Alexander

-Skye Blue vs. Miranda Alize

-Vertvixen vs. Kiera Hogan

-Willow Nightingale vs. Hyan

Powell’s POV: The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET on HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).