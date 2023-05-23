ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Serpentico in a Proving Ground match
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Promise Braxton in a Proving Ground match
-Samoa Joe and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal
-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Willie Mack and Ninja Mack
-Dream Girl Ellie vs. Mercedes Martinez
-Marcus Kross, Vary Morales, and LSG vs. Vincent, Dutch, and Stu Grayson
-Mark Briscoe vs. JD Drake
-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Slim J
-Rocky Romero vs. Titus Alexander
-Skye Blue vs. Miranda Alize
-Vertvixen vs. Kiera Hogan
-Willow Nightingale vs. Hyan
Powell’s POV: The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET on HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
