NXT Battleground lineup: The card for Sunday’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Battleground premium live event that will be held on Sunday in Lowell, Massachusetts at Tsongas Center.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship

-The finals of the tournament for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship

-“Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship

-Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak in a Last Man Standing match

Powell’s POV: The semifinals of the tournament feature Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade. Both matches will be held on tonight’s NXT television show. NXT Battleground will stream on Peacock and will run opposite the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Battleground. John’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).