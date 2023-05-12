WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns returns, WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament Triple Threats 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns returns

-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-AJ Styles vs. Edge vs. Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat tournament match

-Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a Triple Threat tournament match

-The winners of the Triple Threat matches meet for a spot in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Night of Champions

-Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin

Powell’s POV: Seth Rollins won the Raw tournament and will face the winner of the Smackdown tournament for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions. Smackdown will be live from Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena. Jake Barnett is on vacation this week, so join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).