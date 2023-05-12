MLW Fusion to stream on YouTube

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce that the MLW Fusion series will stream on YouTube.

MLW Fusion returns to YouTube for its new season!

Major League Wrestling announced today that MLW FUSION will return to YouTube for its new season, kicking off 8pm EST Thursday, May 25.

Fans can stream each and every week for free worldwide at https://www.youtube.com/@MLW.

“YouTube is a powerful platform that has introduce MLW, its extraordinary wrestlers and their rivalries to a global audience,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We listen to the fans. They wanted Fusion back on YouTube so it’s back, starting May 25th.”

In addition to streaming on YouTube, MLW FUSION will also broadcast on cable television’s beIN SPORTS, as well as the network’s FAST channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA. beIN SPORTS XTRA is also available for free over the air in major markets, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, Dallas, among others.

Cable TV viewers can visit https://getbein.com/us/ for a complete list of providers for beIN SPORTS.

For more information on beIN SPORTS XTRA: www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

Powell’s POV: This is great news for MLW fans who don’t have beIN Sports.