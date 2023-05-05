What's happening...

05/05 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 257): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show – WWE Draft fallout, WWE’s financial report, AEW All In ticket sales, AEW ends Dark and Dark Elevation, WWE Backlash predictions and storyline build grades, Trinity joins Impact, MLW joins FITE+, AEW Dynamite

May 5, 2023

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show: WWE Draft fallout, WWE’s financial report, AEW All In ticket sales, AEW ends Dark and Dark Elevation, WWE Backlash predictions and storyline build grades, Trinity joins Impact, MLW joins FITE+, AEW Dynamite, and more…

Click here for the May 5 Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom combo show.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

