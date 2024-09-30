WWE Bad Blood lineup: The card for Saturday’s premium live event, early start time

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Bad Blood event that will be held on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.

-Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

-CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match

-Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship with Dominik Mysterio locked in a shark cage

-Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Powell’s POV: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were named hosts of the event. Bayley defeated Naomi on Friday’s Smackdown to earn the shot at the Women’s World Championship. Join me for my live review of Bad Blood as the show streams on Peacock with the main card’s early start time at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will host a same night audio review exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).