9/30 Flashback – Dot Net Flagship (15 Yrs Ago – 9/25/2009): Jericho’s comments on wanting change, Rock’s movie news, Bret open to WWE return, Russo & Ferrera re-team as bookers in TNA

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Today we present the Dot Net Weekly flagship podcast from 15 years ago this week (9/25/2009) featuring Jason Powell and Rich Twilling discussing a variety of topics including the surprising news of Ed Ferrera re-teaming with Vince Russo in TNA, a reunion of the team that wrote the top-rated episodes of WWE Raw during the Monday Night War era, some comments recently made by Chris Jericho about wanting a changing of the guard on top and his WWE future, Bret Hart saying he was open to returning to WWE, The Rock’s latest big movie news, TNA’s Bound for Glory line-up, Hell in a Cell, and more.

