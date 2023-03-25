Charlotte Flair on whether she feels like a legend now that she’s getting her own A&E WWE Legends biography, learning to enjoy the process, Dominik Mysterio’s growth as a heel

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CBS Sports interview with Charlotte Flair

Host: Shakiel Mahjouri

Story available via CBSSports.com

Video footage available at SHAK Wrestling YouTube Page

If Charlotte Flair feels like a legend ahead of Biography: WWE Legends premiere: “No. I feel like we’re trying to push me out now. I’m not really sure. I feel like I haven’t even hit my prime yet or I’m just starting to get there. I love saying in a promo that I’m a living legend, but I don’t feel like it. When I think of legend, I think of The Undertaker’s career. The status he’s at. It means retired and drinking pina coladas on the beach somewhere in Tulum.”

Charlotte Flair names three matches and a promo for her “Charlotte Flair Starter Pack”: “NXT, Nattie put me on the map. I was as raw as they come. I was just the girl that listened. Meaning Natalya came from the main roster down to NXT to have the match with me. So I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s a main roster girl coming down!’ Yeah. So NXT put me on the map. The next match would have to me vs. Asuka at WrestleMania 34. That’s when Charlotte started to carve that path on the main roster.

“Then the match after that. It didn’t really mean anything but Survivor Series 2019 against Ronda. The DQ ending in L.A. being in her hometown and the aggression. If you’re watching wrestling for the first time and seeing me perform, you’re like, ‘Yeah, that woman’s bad.’ I was given the platform to highlight that. So those would be my three. The opportunity [promo]. When I missed the Tampa WrestleMania, when I missed WrestleMania 37. That following Monday, the night after WrestleMania, I gave a promo about being the opportunity.”

Charlotte Flair on learning to enjoy the process: “I actually saw that headline and I was like, ‘Oh man, I hope people don’t take that the wrong way.’ When I literally go perform now. It’s for the fans. It’s not what I feel like I need to prove. I’m just being Charlotte. Whether that’s good or bad, whether you like me, don’t like me, whether you just respect me. I’m here for them. Now getting that opportunity to high-five every single kid in the front row and not focus on being old school and walking into the arena as the bad guy and leaving as the bad guy like. It’s just it’s been extremely rewarding. I hope they don’t think I’m like phoning it in. They said, I’m just here to get my flowers.”

Charlotte Flair on how new WWE creative excites her to do new things in title reign: “Yes, it does… I consciously think how to make this better or how to make having the title mean more.”

Dominik Mysterio’s growth as a heel: “Oh, he always had it. You just have to give someone time. Let them grow into themselves. Give them a chance. I’m so proud of him and I think he’s absolutely killing it. I can’t wait to see where his future grows. It’s a matter of allowing someone to grow and he has. And to give him the space to. We just can’t expect him to be Rey Mysterio on the first night. He’s totally different than his dad. You just have to give performers those opportunities.”

Full timestamps below: