3/24 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights, and Odyssey Jones vs. Kale Dixon

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 58)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed March 24, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Odyssey Jones made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Odyssey Jones vs. Kale Dixon. Jones dropped Dixon to the mat as the bell rang but Dixon responded with a side headlock. Jones powered out and applied a headlock of his own. Dixon attempted a leapfrog but Jones would drop Dixon once more. Dixon raked the eyes and drove Jones’s head into the top turnbuckle before locking in a sleeper hold. Dixon looked to finish but Jones caught Dixon coming off the ropes with a strong clothesline and followed up with the black hole slam for the win.

Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon via pinfall in 4:45.

Backstage, Kale Dixon said that even in defeat tonight everything in his life comes easy to him and soon he will make being an NXT superstar easy as well and then it would be hard to deny that Kale Dixon is the best ever.

2. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights. Kemp applied a headlock as the match begun on Blade and used his power early. Kemp tagged in Heights but Heights was quickly taken down as Blade made the tag to Enofe. Enofe gained a near fall and attempted a double axe handle but he was planted by Heights with a slam for a two count.

Kemp tagged in to hit a double team move with Heights on Enofe and Heights quickly tagged back in. Heights wore down Enofe as Enofe attempted a tag but Enofe was cut off as Kemp tagged back in and hit an Electric Chair drop for a near fall on Enofe.

Kemp looked to finish but Enofe made the hot tag to Blade and Heights was tagged in by Kemp. Blade hit a springboard backbreaker on Heights and sent Kemp to the outside. Blade tagged in Enofe and the duo went to the top to hit stereo frog splashes on Heights for the victory.

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights via pinfall in 5:54.

John’s Ramblings: A quick 20 minute edition of ‘Level Up’ this week with only two matches booked. A one-off or the regular format going forward? Time will tell but with so many hours of wrestling a week already maybe less is more. A new feature also this week was a post match interview with a competitor. Although this was not breaking any new ground it was still nice to see. I’d like to see this type of segment stick around.