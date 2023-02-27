AEW Dynamite preview: Face of the Revolution Ladder Match set for Wednesday’s final Dynamite before the AEW Revolution pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Eddie Kingston vs. AR Fox vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kommander vs. Ortiz in the Face of the Revolution ladder match

-The Tag Team Casino Battle Royale for the final spot in the four-way tag team title match at AEW Revolution (Advertised Entrants: Penta and Rey Fenix, The Butcher and The Blade, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, Rush and Preston Vance, Dante Martin and Darius Martin, “Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor, John Silver and Alex Reynolds, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett)

-Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-AEW World Champion MJF and Bryan Danielson speak ahead of their title match at AEW Revolution

-Hook vs. Matt Hardy for the FTW Championship

-Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon

-Toni Storm vs. Riho

Powell's POV: Samoa Joe will be on commentary for the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Stokely Hathaway selected Hardy as Hook's opponent. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from San Francisco, California at the Cow Palace (Rampage will be live from the same venue two nights later). Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET.