Judge dismisses MLW’s lawsuit against WWE, Court Bauer says an amended case will be filed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Judge Edward J. Davila of the U.S. District Court dismissed the lawsuit filed by MLW against WWE in a California court in January 2022. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the judge essentially determined that MLW’s antitrust allegations were not strong enough to move forward, which was the only part of the lawsuit that the court felt it could rule on. MLW Founder Court Bauer shared the following statement with PWInsider.com on Monday night: “Our legal team is already at work on amending the complaint. We have every intention to continue pursuing our case against WWE.”

Powell’s POV: In other words, the antitrust claims have been tossed out, but MLW’s legal team still intends to pursue the other complaints that were laid out in the original lawsuit. The judge’s ruling specified that any amendment must be filed within 21 days of this ruling.