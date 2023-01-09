AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship

-Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels

-Luther, Serpentico, and Angelico vs. Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Danhausen

-Bollywood Boyz vs. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven

-Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, and Ari Daivari

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Viva Van in a non-title match

-Brian Cage vs. Schaff

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Vinny Pacifico

-Amira and Danika Della Rouge vs. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose

-Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy in action

-Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin wrapped up his run covering AEW Dark Elevation last week. We are looking for a volunteer who is interested in covering the show on a weekly basis. If you would like to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com