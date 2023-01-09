What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for tonight’s show

January 9, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-What’s next for U.S. Champion Austin Theory?

-Alexa Bliss explains her attack on Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

