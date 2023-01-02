WWE Raw preview: Two title matches set for the first Raw of 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: One can only assume that the brand’s Royal Rumble build will begin tonight. Raw will be live from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.