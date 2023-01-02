What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

January 2, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac

-Ryan Nemeth, Luther, and Serpentico vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno

-Tyra Russamee vs. Hikaru Shida

-Hagane Shinno, Rosario Grillo, and Dean Alexander vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews

-Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Justin Andrews and Ryzin

-Leva Bates vs. Julia Hart

-Marina Shafir vs. Lilith Grimm

-Manny Lemons and Atiba vs. Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy

-Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Pillars of Destiny

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning. This will be Rich’s final report on AEW Dark Elevation and I sincerely thank him for his contributions.

