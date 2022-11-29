NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Jerry Lawler, Dutch Mantell, JBL, Minoru Tanaka, Rosemary, Dana Brooke, Hayabusa

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Molly Holly, Alundra Blayze, and X-Pac revealing the five men and five women who will compete in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority B grade from 38 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jerry Lawler is 73.

-Dutch Mantell (Wayne Keown) is 73.

-JBL (John Layfield) is 56.

-Minoru Tanaka is 50.

-Rosemary (Holly Letkeman) is 39.

-Dana Brooke (Ashley Sebera) is 34.

-The late Hayabusa (Eiji Ezaki) was born on November 29, 1968. He died of a cerebral hemorrhage at age 47 on March 3, 2016.