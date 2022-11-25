WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a non-title WarGames advantage match

-The fifth member of the Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Michin team is revealed for WarGames

-Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi

-Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet in a Smackdown World Cup tournament semifinal match

-Butch vs. Santos Escobar in a Smackdown World Cup tournament semifinal match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Providences, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).