AEW Dark Elevation taping spoilers: Rich Bailin’s report on the taping held before and after AEW Dynamite (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin attended Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena and sent the following report on the AEW Dark Elevation tapings.

Paul Wight and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary. Dasha Gonzalez was the ring announcer. They started Elevation a little earlier this time at 6:50 pm ET. We also had two Elevation matches after Dynamite.

1. Abadon beat Amy Rose. Abadon won with the Cemetery Driver. Quick match. Abadon was over.

Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer for the next match.

2. Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated Ari Daivari, VSK, and Slim J (w/Parker Boudreaux, Sonny Kiss) to retain the ROH Six Man Tag Team Titles. Castle and The Boys won a good back and forth match after Castle pinned VSK following a Bangarang.

3. Athena vs Abby Jane. Athena won by submission. I missed this match but Athena continued to attack after she won.

4. Tay Melo (w/Sammy Guevara) beat Trish Adora. Melo won after the TayKO. Quick match.

5. Dante Martin beat Eli Isom. Good match with Isom countering a lot of Martin’s offense. Martin eventually won with the Nosedive. Strong contender for match of the night (Elevation wise).

6. “The Factory” QT Marshall, Cole Karter and Lee Johnson (w/Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto) beat Cheeseburger, Rhett Titus and Logan Laroux. This was an extended showcase for the new Factory. After the match, QT said the Factory was firing on all cylinders. He was interrupted with a strange video that had nails. I will get a better look at it when the show streams on Monday.

7. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Myles Hawkins and Joe Keys. Kingston and Ortiz won a quick match after Kingston submitted Hawkins. Kingston grabbed a chair after the match but didn’t use it.

The last two matches were taped after the live Dynamite.

8. Kip Sabian beat Alex Reynolds (w/ Jon Silver). A good back and forth match. Reynolds kicked out of Sabian’s finisher. Reynolds rolled up Sabian, but Sabian was able to reverse it and get the pinfall.

9. Rocky Romero and “Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor (w/ Danhausen) beat Angelico, The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny). Late in the match, The Bunny low blowed Beretta. Danhausen entered the ring and was going to curse The Bunny. The Blade stepped in front of The Bunny and Danhausen punched him low. Beretta then hit Strong Zero and pinned the Blade.

After the match, Orange Cassidy returned to the ring with Kris Statlander. They brought a chair into the ring and sat Statlander in the middle. Everyone then hugged and posed to send the fans home happy.

