AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s TBS show

November 2, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix in a three-way or the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against a former ROH Champion

-Samoa Joe vs. Brian Cage for the ROH TV Title

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty in an eliminator match

-Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir for the TBS Title

-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

-Billy Gunn’s “Daddy Ass Birthday Bash” with The Acclaimed

-Renee Paquette sits down with Saraya and Britt Baker

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

