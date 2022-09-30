How to help an AEW crew member whose home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A Go Fund Me campaign has been launched for the family of AEW audio technician Dennis Bowe, whose home was destroyed by an electrical fire triggered by Hurricane Ian. Learn more at GoFundMe.com.

Powell’s POV: I saw that Mike Johnson’s story on this over at PWInsider.com and wanted to help spread the word. Kudos to everyone who has helped out this far, and a big tip of the cap to Tony Khan and Chris Jericho, who donated $10,000 each to the cause. Here’s wishing the best to the Bowe family and everyone affected by Hurricane Ian.