WWE Raw preview: U.S. Title match and a grudge match set for tonight’s show

September 19, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship

-Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from San Jose, California at SAP Center. Dot Net staffer John Moore will be in attendance, so it better be a good show, dammit! Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.

