AEW Rampage rating for the show headlined by Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods for the ROH TV Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 470,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 429,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished fourteenth in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo. The September 17, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage delivered 642,000 viewers and a 0.28 in the 18-49 demographic. It will be interesting to see how next week’s two-hour episode performs.