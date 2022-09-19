WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the return of Logan Paul and a four-way for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.212 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.367 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.57 rating in the same demo. The September 17, 2021 edition of Smackdown produced 2.243 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the show that included Bianca Belair’s homecoming celebration.