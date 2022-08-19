What's happening...

08/19 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. Private Party for the AEW Tag Titles, Hook vs. Zack Clayton for the FTW Title, The Trustbusters vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor in an AEW Trios Titles tournament match, Penelope Ford vs. Athena

August 19, 2022

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. Private Party for the AEW Tag Titles, Hook vs. Zack Clayton for the FTW Title, The Trustbusters vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor in an AEW Trios Titles tournament match, Penelope Ford vs. Athena, and more (19:44)…

Click here to stream or download the August 19 AEW Rampage audio review.

