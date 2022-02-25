AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo for the TNT Championship.
-Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Bowens in a Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier.
-Serena Deeb’s five-minute rookie challenge.
-The Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa contract signing for the AEW Women’s Championship match at AEW Revolution.
Powell’s POV: Rampage as taped on Wednesday in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Webster Bank Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members hear his weekly, same night Rampage audio review.
