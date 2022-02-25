WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar contract signing for the title vs. title match at WrestleMania.

-Sami Zayn celebrates his Intercontinental Championship win.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss.

Smackdown will be live from Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center.