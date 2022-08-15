AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cezar Bononi

-Thunder Rosa, Toni Storm, and Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose

-Jah-C and JDX vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy

-Arik Cannon and Travis Titan vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

-Evil Uno, 10, Jon Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. TUG Cooper, Drew System, Rylie Jackson, and Adam Grace

-Heather Reckless vs. Penelope Ford

-Sierra vs. Serena Deeb

-Julia Hart vs. Free-Range Kara

-Justin Fowler and JT Energy vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.