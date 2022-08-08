WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Intercontinental Title match set for Friday on Fox

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship

Powell's POV: One can only assume that the tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Championship that will start on Monday's Raw will continue on Smackdown, and the show will feature the followup to Karrion Kross and Scarlett's return. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena.