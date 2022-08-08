Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley contract signing for the Impact World Championship match at Emergence

-Mike Bayley vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Title

-Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne

-Kushida vs. Deaner

-Killer Kelly’s in-ring debut

-Kenny King vs. Karl Anderson

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Victory Road 2008 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Sienna. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).