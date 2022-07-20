AEW Dynamite in Duluth (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Mike Sanders, Adam Rose, Evil Uno, June Byers, Angel of Death

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The show is billed as Fyter Fest Week Two and includes Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho in a barbed wire match with the other members of Jericho Appreciation Society in a shark cage. Friday’s Rampage will be taped after the live Dynamite. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite (and Rampage taping) in Duluth. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 33 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-We had a technical glitch with Friday’s AEW Rampage due to an issue with the poll service that we use. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Sanders is 53.

-Adam Rose (Raymond Leppan) is 43.

-Evil Uno (Nicolas Dansereau) is 35.

-The late June Byers (DeAlva Sibley) died on July 20, 1998 at age 76.

-The late Angel of Death (David Sheldon) was born on July 20, 1953. He died on November 25, 2007 at age 54.