WWE Raw reportedly ending the PG era, becoming TV-14

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Raw will carry a TV-14 starting Monday, according to Andrew Zarian of F4Wonline.com.
Powell’s POV: Raw moved from TV-14 to the PG rating in 2008. It’s an interesting move for WWE and only time will tell just how aggressive they will be when it comes to the change, which they have yet to confirm as of this update.
Starting July 18th WWE Raw will have a TV-14 rating moving forward on USA Network.
The PG Era is over.#WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/wQskL3IVPb
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 14, 2022
Thank you AEW. Clap. .clap…clap…clap.
Good move. Any fan the age of 14 that actually wants to see a PG product has issues.
**over the age of 14**