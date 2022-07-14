WWE Raw reportedly ending the PG era, becoming TV-14

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw will carry a TV-14 starting Monday, according to Andrew Zarian of F4Wonline.com.

Powell’s POV: Raw moved from TV-14 to the PG rating in 2008. It’s an interesting move for WWE and only time will tell just how aggressive they will be when it comes to the change, which they have yet to confirm as of this update.