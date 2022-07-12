WWE SummerSlam lineup: The card for the summer stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday, July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Bobby Lashley vs. Theory for the U.S. Championship

-Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Powell’s POV: There were no match additions on Raw, though Logan Paul did challenge The Miz to a singles match, and they continued to tease that there will be a special referee for the tag title match. SummerSlam will stream on Peacock in the United States, WWE Network internationally, and will also be available via pay-per-view.