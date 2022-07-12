AEW Dark lineup: Special edition with matches filmed in England and Japan

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Pac vs. Shota Umino for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Thunder Rosa vs. Mayu Yamashita in an AEW Women’s Championship eliminator match

Powell’s POV: The All-Atlantic Championship was filmed on Sunday in Sheffield, England at a Rev Pro event, and the women’s match was filmed on Sunday in Tokyo. AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.