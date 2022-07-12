What's happening...

AEW Dark lineup: Special edition with matches filmed in England and Japan

July 12, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Pac vs. Shota Umino for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Thunder Rosa vs. Mayu Yamashita in an AEW Women’s Championship eliminator match

Powell’s POV: The All-Atlantic Championship was filmed on Sunday in Sheffield, England at a Rev Pro event, and the women’s match was filmed on Sunday in Tokyo. AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.