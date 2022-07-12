A&E Biography on Undertaker rating and viewership, and series premiere numbers for WWE Rivals and WWE Smack Talk

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sundays A&E biography on Undertaker produced 582,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The biography finished 17th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals series premiere scored 368,000 viewers for A&E and finished 29th in the cable ratings with a 0.10 rating. The episode focused on the rivalry between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

-Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk series premiere scored 227,000 viewers for A&E and finished 50th in the cable ratings with a 0.07 rating.

Powell’s POV: The June 6, 2021 Bret Hart biography drew 643,000 viewers with a .26 rating in the 18-49 demo. Next week’s A&E biography is on Goldberg, and the Rivals show spotlights the Undertaker vs. Kane feud. The biographies are two hours, WWE Rivals is a one-hour show, and Smack Talk is a 30-minute show.