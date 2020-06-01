6/1 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a non-title match, Apollo Crews defends the U.S. Title against an opponent of his choosing, Rollins hosts Rey Mysterio’s retirement ceremony

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,410)

Taped May 25, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired June 1, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired and then the spectator wrestlers were shown applauding behind the plexiglass… Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe were on commentary and they hyped Drew McIntyre vs. MVP in a non-title match in addition to other previously advertised segments…

Seth Rollins, Murphy, and Austin Theory headed to the ring for the Rey Mysterio retirement ceremony. Rollins entered the ring while Murphy and Theory took seats at ringside. Rollins said it was a huge night and he would have a match with Aleister Black, and Rey Mysterio would appear later to speak to everyone.

Rollins said it would be tough for Mysterio, but his gut tells him that Mysterio won’t be able to bring himself to announce his own retirement. Rollins said he took it upon himself to handle that formality for Mysterio. Rollins said Mysterio is too humble and too modest to come out and call himself a legend.

Rollins said it’s his duty as a leader to appreciate Mysterio, then added that he was chosen as a sacrifice for the greater good of Raw. Rollins said it’s a moment that will live in time forever, and set up a video package on Mysterio. The video concluded with footage of Rollins driving Mysterio’s eye into the edge of the ring steps.

Rollins, Murphy, and Theory applauded. Rollins said it would be his honor to induct Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame when the time comes. Aleister Black ran out and threw punches at Rollins, who fled to ringside going into a break… [C]

1. Seth Rollins (w/Murphy, Austin Theory) vs. Aleister Black. Phillips said Black was fighting for his friend and mentor Mysterio. Black ended up at ringside. Murphy and Theory walked toward him, but Humberto Carrillo ran out with a chair and stood guard over him. [C]



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

