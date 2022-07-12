Chris Shore memorial service details

CategoriesDot Net Notebook MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The celebration of life service of former ProWrestling.net Assistant Editor Chris Shore will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at Pinedale Christian Church. Chris’s wife Ginger and their four daughters announced that all are welcome and they are asking attendees to wear bright colors “as we will be celebrating, not mourning.”

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Chris’s name to the Forsyth Humane Society. Chris and Ginger fostered more than 500 dogs over the last ten years. For more details and to read Chris’s obituary, please visit his Facebook Page.