06/27 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: John Cena’s 20th Anniversary celebration, AEW wrestlers pay tribute, battle royal for a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match, a six-woman elimination match for a spot in the MITB ladder match, Bobby Lashley vs. Alpha Academy in a handicap match with Theory as special enforcer

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: John Cena’s 20th Anniversary celebration, AEW wrestlers pay tribute, battle royal for a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match, a six-woman elimination match for a spot in the MITB ladder match, Bobby Lashley vs. Alpha Academy in a handicap match with Theory as special enforcer, and more (34:28)…

Click here to stream or download the June 27 WWE Raw audio review.

