WWE Smackdown on Fox rating and viewership for the Hell in a Cell go-home show

June 6, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.939 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 1.878 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous episode’s 0.43 rating in the same demo. Smackdown avoided NBA competition this week, but it will run opposite the NBA Finals game four on Friday.

