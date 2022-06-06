WWE Smackdown on Fox rating and viewership for the Hell in a Cell go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.939 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 1.878 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous episode’s 0.43 rating in the same demo. Smackdown avoided NBA competition this week, but it will run opposite the NBA Finals game four on Friday.