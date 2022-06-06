WWE Smackdown on Fox rating and viewership for the Hell in a Cell go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.939 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 1.878 million viewership count from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous episode’s 0.43 rating in the same demo. Smackdown avoided NBA competition this week, but it will run opposite the NBA Finals game four on Friday.
Be the first to comment