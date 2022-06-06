AEW Rampage rating and viewership for CM Punk’s announcement and the Young Bucks’ homecoming

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 475,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 341,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 14th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo. Rampage aired live and was in its regular time slot of 9CT/10ET for the first time in several weeks. The last time Rampage ran in its usual time slot was back on April 29 when the show drew 464,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic while running opposite the NFL Draft and an NBA Playoff game.