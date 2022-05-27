05/27 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Josh Alexander and The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design, Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian, Masha Slamovich vs. Havok, Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley for a spot in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Josh Alexander and The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design, Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian, Masha Slamovich vs. Havok, Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley for a spot in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green, Bhupinder Gujjar and W Morrissey vs. Raj Singh and Shera, and more (19:47)…

Click here for the May 27 Impact Wrestling audio review.

