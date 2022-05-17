NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s USA Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Bron Breakker responds to Joe Gacy’s ultimatum

-“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed

-NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar

-Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn

Powell's POV: The NXT Women's Breakout Tournament will also continue on this episode.