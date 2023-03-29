What's happening...

The late Tim White named the 2023 WWE Warrior Award recipient

March 29, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The late Tim White has been named the 2023 WWE Warrior Award recipient. The award will be presented at Friday’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles.

Powell’s POV: White was Andre the Giant’s longtime friend and assistant. He also worked as a referee until a shoulder injury forced him to retire in 2004. White continued to work as a producer for the company and was featured by the company in the bizarre “Lunchtime Suicide” videos. The company used White’s Friendly Tap bar in a number of segments over the years. White was a beloved figure in WWE. He was released in 2009 following a 24-year run with the company. He died at the age of 68 last June.

