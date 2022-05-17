The XFL announces broadcast deal with ABC, ESPN networks, and FX

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The XFL announced its television and streaming deal with ABC, ESPN networks, and FX on Tuesday’s Disney Upfront presentation. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and co-owner Dany Garcia took part in the official presentation. The first game of the league is scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023. Read the press release at XFL.com.

Powell’s POV: The press release notes that there were will be 43 games played per season with 40 regular season games, two playoff games, and a league championship game. The broadcast deal is also listed as running through 2027. Only time will tell whether Johnson, Garcia, and partner Gerry Cardinale will find success with the league that was originally founded by Vince McMahon.