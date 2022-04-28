Former WWE creative team member Kristian Harloff on his experience, his favorite moment with Vince McMahon involves shrimp, his relationship with CM Punk

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

His experience as a WWE writer: “It was pretty intense. I knew that when I was there I was pretty much going to be there for a short period of time. But I took in every moment. When I woke up, I clocked in early, met with the team and we were on the road. We would go to whatever venue the taping was at and we would meet beforehand. We were assigned different pieces in the writer’s room and then we just earned our spots.”

His favorite moment with Vince McMahon: “My favorite Vince McMahon moment is a stupid one, just sitting on the plane with like seven or eight people with him offering me shrimp, I thought that was the coolest thing ever. But he did tell me some great stuff about how to take things that are going on in reality – in your reality – hiding them and making them a part of your story narrative.”

On CM Punk: “I’ve had an opportunity to speak to CM Punk a few times now. He’s a massive horror movie fan. I love talking movies with the guy and I love just talking entertainment in general. He’s a real fan of it. I also like the relationship we established because after he was a guest on Collider Live with me. He told me afterwards the reason why he opened up was because I treated him like a person and wasn’t just trying to dig. I respected that about him and he just likes to shoot the shit.”

Harloff also revealed how he landed his role as a WWE writer, his latest projects, what currently excites him about WWE, and more.