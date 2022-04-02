NXT Stand & Deliver results: Moore’s live review of Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Title, Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray for the NXT Women’s Title, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. MSK vs. The Creed Brothers for the NXT Tag Titles, the NXT North American Title ladder match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Stand & Deliver

Aired April 2, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

Pre-Show Notes

Sam Roberts, McKenzie Mitchell, and Beth Phoenix were the hosts of the pre show. The panel ran through the advertised matches of NXT Stand and Deliver. The panel first focused on the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo match. Each match was previewed with a Tale of the Tape. Roberts said he is pretty sure that this match is Ciampa’s last match in NXT, but he wonders if it’s Ciampa’s last pro wrestling match in general. Beth said she thinks that Ciampa is resilient and will continue his career. The panel then discussed Ciampa’s career…

The panel then discussed the women’s championship match. A hype video aired for the women’s championship match. Kayla Braxton and Peter Rosenberg gave their thoughts on Stand and Deliver while sitting in front of the WrestleMania stadium site. Rosenberg picked Cora Jade to win. Kayla picked Mandy Rose. The show cut back to the panel giving their predictions.,,

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were standing on the high floors of a skyscraper. Trick and Melo hyped up Melo’s North American Championship title defense. They made Marvel and Lion King references in their promo…

LA Knight and Gunther were shown arriving to the arena at different times of the day. The panel went on to discuss both the Gunther vs. LA Knight match and the Tag Team Triple Threat match. Malcolm Bivens joined the panel to hype up Diamond Mine’s participation in the tag team title match. Sam Roberts has been playing a neutral role throughout the night so far.

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade cut in via a video feed to interrupt Malcolm Bivens. Enofe was trying to convince Blade to give Mandy Rose a gift basket. After he went into “Mandy’s room” to deliver the basket, Enofe pulled off the sign to reveal it was Imperium’s locker room. Imperium yelled at Blade in foreign languages. Blade walked out sad and Enofe told him it was April Fools…

Grayson Waller was sitting on a bull statue in Dallas. Sanga was at his side. He hyped up himself being in the North American Championship match. He said he was going to make Takeover go “viral”…[c]