NXT Stand & Deliver Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

April 2, 2022

NXT Stand & Deliver Poll – Grade the overall show

A – Great Show
B – Good Show
C – Average Show
D – Disappointing Show
F – Awful Show

NXT Stand & Deliver Poll – Vote for the best match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship
Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray for the NXT Women's Title
Hayes vs. Escobar vs. Sikoa vs. Waller vs. Grimes in a ladder match for the NA Title
Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. MSK vs. The Creed Brothers for the NXT Tag Titles
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D'Angelo
Gunther vs. LA Knight
Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women's Tag Titles
