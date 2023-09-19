NXT TV live coverage, NXT poll results, Gerald Brisco, Yoshihiro Takayama, Eva Marie, Renee Paquette

What's happening...

September 19, 2023

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority 4 grade from 43 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Gerald Brisco is 77.

-Yoshihiro Takayama is 57.

-Eva Marie (Natalie Marie Coyle) is 39.

-Renee Paquette is 38. She worked as Renee Young in WWE.

